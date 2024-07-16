© 2024 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Purchase your tickets for a chance to win $35k toward a new car or $25k in cash during NHPR's Summer Raffle!

Judge Cannon dismisses Trump documents case over special counsel appointment

By Steve Inskeep
Published July 16, 2024 at 4:34 AM EDT

U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon’s dismissed Jack Smith’s documents case against Donald Trump. What legal options does the special counsel now have?

Copyright 2024 NPR
Tags
NPR National NewsNPR News
Steve Inskeep
Steve Inskeep is a host of NPR's Morning Edition, as well as NPR's morning news podcast Up First.
Related Content

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.