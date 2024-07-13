What stresses you out? What helps you cope? We want to hear from you

© 2024 New Hampshire Public Radio

By NPR's Science Desk
Published July 13, 2024 at 6:00 AM EDT
We all face stress. Resilience skills can make a big difference.
Afry Harvy/iStockphoto
/
Getty Images
This fall, NPR's health reporting team is planning a series on how to build resilience in the face of stress and skills that help you cope with difficult situations. We want to hear from you! Whether you’re dealing with illness, relationship troubles or work conflict, or if you’re worrying about the election or world events, it can all be a lot. Please tell what causes you stress and what coping tips and techniques work for you. Fill out the form below to participate. Thank you!

Your submission will be governed by our general Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. As the Privacy Policy says, we want you to be aware that there may be circumstances in which the exemptions provided under law for journalistic activities or freedom of expression may override privacy rights you might otherwise have.

Copyright 2024 NPR

