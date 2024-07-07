Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte will take over as Secreatary General of NATO
NPR's Ayesha Rascoe speaks to Caroline de Gruyter contributing writer at Foreign policy, about the incoming NATO secretary general, Mark Rutte.
Copyright 2024 NPR
NPR's Ayesha Rascoe speaks to Caroline de Gruyter contributing writer at Foreign policy, about the incoming NATO secretary general, Mark Rutte.
Copyright 2024 NPR
NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.
Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.