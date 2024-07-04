War veterans, music, American flags: Western Mass. celebrates July 4th with pomp and parades

Thousands of people turned out for East Longmeadow's annual 4th of July parade, and more than 1,000 participated in the event — on foot, on floats and in antique cars. Among them were veterans of war and active military, girl scout troops, little league teams, and several marching bands.

For resident Karen Amato this was her first time ever at the annual celebration.

"," she said.

Amato said it's a good day to think about how much the U.S. has to offer, despite current politics.

"There's still much to be grateful for, and just to remember... how far we've all come and the United States started wanting for the good for all and we need to move forward in that direction," she said.

Resident Dick Manning knew a lot of people sitting around him and many who were marching in the town's annual event.

Manning said he has lived in East Longmeadow his entire life and while the day is fun and social it's also important to show up at the parade to support the military and others who are marching.

"People, they forget about all this stuff, why we're here... like they say freedom isn't free. A lot of people don't know that, especially the younger people," he said.

Among the politicians walking in the parade were U.S. Rep. Richard Neal, D-Springfield and state Sen. Jake Oliveira, D- Ludlow.

Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno marched in the parade before heading back to Springfield for the city's 4th of July festivities at Riverfront Park — culminating with fireworks scheduled to go off at 9:30 tonight.

The Springfield Armory postponed their 4th of July musket firing demonstration due to short staffing, but still had an in-depth presentation about 20th century firearms.

Attendee Janet Robinson said her husband is in the U.S. Navy and thought the presentation was a great learning experience for her kids to learn about what their father experiences at work.

"We really try to give them an idea of why we're recreating this. Fireworks are pretty, but when your dad is out in the middle of the sea and he's being fired upon, this is the kind of noise that he's hearing," she said.

The Armory's Education Specialist Scott Gausen said the Armory is an important place in American history.

"This facility was was essentially manufacturing and designing the U.S. Army's small arms, basically from the War of 1812 until it closed in 1968. It's an American institution. You know, it's an important place," he said.

Springfield Armory officials said the have rescheduled the musket firing demonstration for Saturday.