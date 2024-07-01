Supreme Court ends term with monumental Trump immunity ruling
The Supreme Court wrapped up its term Monday with a monumental ruling that grants former President Donald Trump substantial immunity from criminal prosecution.
Copyright 2024 NPR
The Supreme Court wrapped up its term Monday with a monumental ruling that grants former President Donald Trump substantial immunity from criminal prosecution.
Copyright 2024 NPR
NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.
Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.