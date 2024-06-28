© 2024 New Hampshire Public Radio

Sick children are allowed to leave Gaza for the first time in weeks

By Leila Fadel
Published June 28, 2024 at 4:53 AM EDT

Israel and Egypt agreed to allow nearly 20 critically ill children to leave Gaza. This is the first major evacuation since the Rafah border closed last month.

Leila Fadel
Leila Fadel is a national correspondent for NPR based in Los Angeles, covering issues of culture, diversity, and race.
