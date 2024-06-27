Tribe that gave Kansas its name has reclaimed a big piece of its sacred heritage
The Kaw tribe has reclaimed a sacred boulder that was used for a century as a monument to some of the people who pushed them out of Kansas.
Copyright 2024 KCUR 89.3
The Kaw tribe has reclaimed a sacred boulder that was used for a century as a monument to some of the people who pushed them out of Kansas.
Copyright 2024 KCUR 89.3
NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.
Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.