© 2024 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Support NHPR's local journalism that brings clarity, context, and community!

Tribe that gave Kansas its name has reclaimed a big piece of its sacred heritage

KCUR | By Frank Morris
Published June 27, 2024 at 7:25 AM EDT

The Kaw tribe has reclaimed a sacred boulder that was used for a century as a monument to some of the people who pushed them out of Kansas.

Copyright 2024 KCUR 89.3
Tags
NPR National NewsNPR News
Frank Morris
Related Content

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.