NHPR's Summer Raffle is Here!

Published June 27, 2024 at 11:43 AM EDT

NHPR's Summer Raffle has been a New Hampshire tradition for over 30 years! You can get in on the fun and excitement by purchasing your ticket(s) today. Your purchase goes toward supporting NHPR's local journalism and talented journalist behind our reporting.

Here's what you could win:

1 of 5  — generic gas station image.jpg
2 of 5  — Road Scholar Image 1.jpg
3 of 5  — Road Scholar Image 4.jpg
4 of 5  — Electra Townie Go Thru.jpg
5 of 5  — Kayak.jpg
The sooner you purchase tickets, the more prizes you have the chance to win.

Summer Raffle Rules & Regulations
Summer Raffle FAQs

