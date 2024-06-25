New research looks at how political misinformation is targeted at Latinos
A new poll from asked Latinos about misinformation and elections. It comes as efforts are underway to combat false narratives targeting Latinos.
Copyright 2024 NPR
A new poll from asked Latinos about misinformation and elections. It comes as efforts are underway to combat false narratives targeting Latinos.
Copyright 2024 NPR
NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.
Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.