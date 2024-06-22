© 2024 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Support NHPR's local journalism that brings clarity, context, and community!

Historian reflects on US Constitution, 236 years after it first went into effect

By Adrian Florido
Published June 22, 2024 at 5:25 PM EDT

NPR's Adrian Florido talks with Harvard history professor Jill Lepore about the state of the U.S. Constitution, 236 years after its ratification.

Copyright 2024 NPR
Tags
NPR News
Adrian Florido
Adrian Florido is a national correspondent for NPR covering race and identity in America.
Related Content

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.