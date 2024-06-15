© 2024 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Support NHPR's local journalism that brings clarity, context, and community!

The lack of Black sperm donors is a nationwide problem

By Bek Shackelford
Published June 15, 2024 at 8:03 AM EDT

Researchers are studying why there's a dearth of black sperm donors and how to increase the numbers. (This story first aired on Morning Edition on June 13, 2024.)

Copyright 2024 NPR
Tags
NPR News
Bek Shackelford
[Copyright 2024 KCUR 89.3]
Related Content

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.