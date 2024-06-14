© 2024 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Support NHPR's local journalism and you could win a trip to Reykjavik, Iceland OR London, England!

What's next for uncommitted movement?

By Clay Masters,
Colin Jackson
Published June 14, 2024 at 4:10 PM EDT

Uncommitted delegates are planning how to influence the Democratic National Convention in August after voters cast primary ballots to protest President Biden's handling of the war in Gaza.

Copyright 2024 NPR
Tags
NPR News
Clay Masters
[Copyright 2024 NPR]
Colin Jackson
[Copyright 2024 Michigan Radio]
Related Content

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.