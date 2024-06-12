8 months into the Israel-Hamas war, the U.S. still aims to end the fighting
The U.S. is pushing what it calls an Israeli "roadmap" to wind down the war in Gaza, but the plan is still far from being endorsed -- even by Israel.
Copyright 2024 NPR
The U.S. is pushing what it calls an Israeli "roadmap" to wind down the war in Gaza, but the plan is still far from being endorsed -- even by Israel.
Copyright 2024 NPR
NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.
Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.