© 2024 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Support NHPR's local journalism and you could win a trip to Reykjavik, Iceland OR London, England!

8 months into the Israel-Hamas war, the U.S. still aims to end the fighting

By Daniel Estrin,
Steve Inskeep
Published June 12, 2024 at 12:32 PM EDT

The U.S. is pushing what it calls an Israeli "roadmap" to wind down the war in Gaza, but the plan is still far from being endorsed -- even by Israel.

Copyright 2024 NPR
Tags
NPR News
Daniel Estrin
Daniel Estrin is NPR's international correspondent in Jerusalem.
See stories by Daniel Estrin
Steve Inskeep
Steve Inskeep is a host of NPR's Morning Edition, as well as NPR's morning news podcast Up First.
Related Content

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.