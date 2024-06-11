© 2024 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Support NHPR's local journalism and you could win a trip to Reykjavik, Iceland OR London, England!

GOP states sue to block federal regulations on LGBTQ+ preferred bathrooms

WPLN | By Marianna Bacallao
Published June 11, 2024 at 4:44 AM EDT

Tennessee is among several Republican-led states suing the Biden administration over new protections against sex discrimination for LGBTQ students.

Copyright 2024 WPLN
Tags
NPR National NewsNPR News
Marianna Bacallao
[Copyright 2024 WKMS]
Related Content

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.