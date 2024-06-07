© 2024 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Support NHPR's local journalism and you could win a trip to Reykjavik, Iceland OR London, England!

Pat Sajak's last day: A look at what made the 'Wheel of Fortune' host so special

By Eric Deggans
Published June 7, 2024 at 5:35 PM EDT

The "last of the old-school TV hosts" is retiring. Pat Sajak, long-time host of Wheel of Fortune, is stepping down after more than 40 years.

Copyright 2024 NPR
Eric Deggans
Eric Deggans is NPR's first full-time TV critic.
See stories by Eric Deggans

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.