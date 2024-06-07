© 2024 New Hampshire Public Radio

NH News Recap: Lawmakers consider stricter requirements for registering to vote

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Mary McIntyre,
Rick Ganley
Published June 7, 2024 at 8:23 AM EDT
Voters sign in Bedford
Allegra Boverman
/
NHPR
Voters sign in Bedford, NH.

State lawmakers are considering a group of bills that would create new requirements for people looking to register to vote. If they become law, New Hampshire would be among the strictest states in the country when it comes to voter registration.

New Hampshire saw a significant increase in food insecurity between 2021 and 2022. That’s according to a new report from Feeding America, a national anti-hunger nonprofit. And after a tough year in 2023, New Hampshire farmers are more optimistic about this growing season.

We talk about these stories and more on this edition of the New Hampshire News Recap.

Guests:

  • Todd Bookman, NHPR
  • Kate Dario, NHPR

Stories from around New Hampshire this week:

Major NH voting law change nears finish line despite objections

A pair of proposals backed by Republicans would end the system of sworn affidavits for new voters. Opponents say the change will disenfranchise qualified residents from voting.

'It's looking like a much better year than last': NH farmers optimistic about 2024 season

After extreme weather events caused significant losses for many farmers in 2023, some are hopeful they can rebound this summer.

Arrested Dartmouth seniors permitted to participate in college’s graduation this weekend

Underclassmen and faculty who were arrested in May during a pro-Palestinian protest are still barred from parts of campus.

More New Hampshire headlines:
NH News N.H. News Recap
Mary McIntyre
Mary McIntyre is a senior producer at NHPR.
Rick Ganley
For many radio listeners throughout New Hampshire, Rick Ganley is the first voice they hear each weekday morning, bringing them up to speed on news developments overnight and starting their day off with the latest information.
