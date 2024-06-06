© 2024 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Support NHPR's local journalism and you could win a trip to Reykjavik, Iceland OR London, England!

What are the health care issues that voters are focused on?

By A Martínez
Published June 6, 2024 at 5:05 AM EDT

NPR's A Martínez talks to Gabriel Sanchez, senior fellow in Governance Studies at Brookings Institution, about the health care issues that voters are concerned with.

Copyright 2024 NPR
Tags
NPR News
A Martínez
A Martínez is one of the hosts of Morning Edition and Up First. He came to NPR in 2021 and is based out of NPR West.
Related Content

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.