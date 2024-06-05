© 2024 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Support NHPR's local journalism and you could win a trip to Reykjavik, Iceland OR London, England!

Examining Caitlin Clark's performance so far in her rookie WNBA career

By A Martínez
Published June 5, 2024 at 4:49 AM EDT

Former Iowa women's basketball star Caitlin Clark has had a bumpy start to her WNBA career. NPR's A Martinez talks to Ben Pickman of The Athletic.

Copyright 2024 NPR
A Martínez
A Martínez is one of the hosts of Morning Edition and Up First. He came to NPR in 2021 and is based out of NPR West.

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.