After much anticipation, Charlotte the Stingray is not pregnant
Visitors have been driving from all over to North Carolina to see Charlotte the stingray. She was thought to be pregnant without a mate. Sadly, that is not the case.
Copyright 2024 NPR
Visitors have been driving from all over to North Carolina to see Charlotte the stingray. She was thought to be pregnant without a mate. Sadly, that is not the case.
Copyright 2024 NPR
NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.
Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.