President Biden's son Hunter to go on trial on gun charges
The trial of Hunter is scheduled to begin Monday in Delaware. He's charged with making false statements while purchasing a gun, and lying on a federal background check.
Copyright 2024 NPR
The trial of Hunter is scheduled to begin Monday in Delaware. He's charged with making false statements while purchasing a gun, and lying on a federal background check.
Copyright 2024 NPR
NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.
Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.