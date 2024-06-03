© 2024 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Match Alert: Your gift will be matched when you support local reporting that's fair, factual, and fearless.

Broadband subsidies for rural Americans are ending and they won't likely be renewed

By Sarah Jane Tribble
Published June 3, 2024 at 7:26 AM EDT

We hear from Myrna Broncho who has been using broadband to keep up with her complicated medical situation after a bad injury on her ranch.

Copyright 2024 NPR
Tags
NPR National News
Sarah Jane Tribble
[Copyright 2024 NPR]
Related Content

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.