Biden has introduced a plan to end the Israel-Gaza war. Either side has yet to agree
President Joe Biden has announced a multi-phase plan to bring the war in Gaza to an end. The Israelis and Hamas have yet to agree to it.
Copyright 2024 NPR
President Joe Biden has announced a multi-phase plan to bring the war in Gaza to an end. The Israelis and Hamas have yet to agree to it.
Copyright 2024 NPR
NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.
Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.