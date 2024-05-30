What's Trump charged with in the hush money case? Read the felony counts before the jury

Jurors in the criminal trial against former President Donald Trump are deciding if he will be convicted or acquitted of 34 felony counts of falsified business records in New York.

The prosecution argued that 34 business records were falsified as part of a scheme Trump devised with his then-lawyer, Michael Cohen, to conceal a payment meant to silence adult film star Stormy Daniels about an alleged affair ahead of the 2016 election. On the witness stand, Cohen described a repayment scheme that formed the basis of the 34 counts: 11 falsified invoices, 12 falsified ledger entries and 11 checks falsely recording the repayment as legal “retainers,” which were used to pay Cohen from Trump. Nine of the checks were signed by Trump, himself. Trump has pleaded not guilty and denies the alleged affair with Daniels.

Here's how those counts break down:

