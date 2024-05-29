More young people are getting into farming and agriculture
The average age of farmers in the U.S. is nearly 60, but there's also an increasing number of young people becoming farmers or showing interest in agriculture.
The average age of farmers in the U.S. is nearly 60, but there's also an increasing number of young people becoming farmers or showing interest in agriculture.
