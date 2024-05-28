© 2024 New Hampshire Public Radio

Pro-Palestinian protests continue at the University of California

By Leila Fadel
Published May 28, 2024 at 3:43 AM EDT

More University of California academic workers are expected to go on strike Tuesday in response to the treatment of pro-Palestinian protestors on campus.

