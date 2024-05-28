Pro-Palestinian protests continue at the University of California
More University of California academic workers are expected to go on strike Tuesday in response to the treatment of pro-Palestinian protestors on campus.
Copyright 2024 NPR
More University of California academic workers are expected to go on strike Tuesday in response to the treatment of pro-Palestinian protestors on campus.
Copyright 2024 NPR
NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.
Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.