© 2024 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Donate today and support local reporting that's fair, factual, and fearless.

Attorneys to deliver closing arguments in Trump’s hush money trial

By Andrea Bernstein,
Michel Martin
Published May 28, 2024 at 3:48 AM EDT

The summations in former President Donald Trump's criminal trial come after a series of witnesses and documents have supported the Manhattan DA’s case.

Copyright 2024 NPR
Andrea Bernstein
[Copyright 2024 NPR]
Michel Martin
Michel Martin is the weekend host of All Things Considered, where she draws on her deep reporting and interviewing experience to dig in to the week's news. Outside the studio, she has also hosted "Michel Martin: Going There," an ambitious live event series in collaboration with Member Stations.
See stories by Michel Martin

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.