It's been nearly 4 years since protests began after the killing of George Floyd
NPR's Steve Inskeep speaks with Princeton professor Eddie Glaude Jr. about continued racial discrimination -- four years after George Floyd's death.
Copyright 2024 NPR
NPR's Steve Inskeep speaks with Princeton professor Eddie Glaude Jr. about continued racial discrimination -- four years after George Floyd's death.
Copyright 2024 NPR
NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.
Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.