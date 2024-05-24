14-time French Open champion Rafael Nadal goes into the tournament unseeded
NPR's A Martinez talks to Jon Wertheim of Sports Illustrated about Rafael Nadal's return to the French Open. The men’s singles tournament starts Sunday.
Copyright 2024 NPR
NPR's A Martinez talks to Jon Wertheim of Sports Illustrated about Rafael Nadal's return to the French Open. The men’s singles tournament starts Sunday.
Copyright 2024 NPR
NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.
Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.