© 2024 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Donate today to support the journalism you rely on!

14-time French Open champion Rafael Nadal goes into the tournament unseeded

Published May 24, 2024 at 5:24 AM EDT

NPR's A Martinez talks to Jon Wertheim of Sports Illustrated about Rafael Nadal's return to the French Open. The men’s singles tournament starts Sunday.

Copyright 2024 NPR

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.