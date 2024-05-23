© 2024 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Donate today to support the journalism you rely on!

Prospective homebuyers must move fast because of a shortage of homes for sale

By Scott Horsley,
A Martinez
Published May 23, 2024 at 10:05 AM EDT

There aren't a lot of homes on the market. But those that are for sale are selling fast. And competition among would-be buyers is keeping prices high.

Copyright 2024 NPR
Scott Horsley
Scott Horsley is NPR's Chief Economics Correspondent. He reports on ups and downs in the national economy as well as fault lines between booming and busting communities.
See stories by Scott Horsley
A Martinez
[Copyright 2024 NPR]

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.