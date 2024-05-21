The battle over policy at the U.S.-Mexico border is picking up steam in Congress
Senate Democrats are calling for the chamber to re-vote on a bipartisan border bill to send a message about border priorities in the election.
Copyright 2024 NPR
Senate Democrats are calling for the chamber to re-vote on a bipartisan border bill to send a message about border priorities in the election.
Copyright 2024 NPR
NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.
Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.