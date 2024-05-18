© 2024 New Hampshire Public Radio

Trump's trials update

Published May 18, 2024 at 5:26 PM EDT

The prosecution just about wrapped up its case in Trump's hush money trial. But did they effectively present their case? Scott Detrow and Ximena Bustillo discuss with law professor Jed Shugerman.

