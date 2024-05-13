Morning news brief
We hear from one of the Haiti's most powerful gang leaders. Michael Cohen will take the stand in ex-President Trump's New York criminal trial. As it attacks areas in Gaza, Israel marks Memorial Day.
Copyright 2024 NPR
