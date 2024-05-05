© 2024 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Support local independent journalism in the Granite State with your gift today.

Protests in Georgia over country's 'foreign influence' bill

Published May 5, 2024 at 6:11 PM EDT

Tens of thousands of people in the former Soviet republic of Georgia have been protesting a Russia-style draft bill they say will hurt free speech and democracy.

Copyright 2024 NPR

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.