The El Niño weather pattern is having devastating effects in South America

By Manuel Rueda
Published April 29, 2024 at 5:15 AM EDT

Unusually dry weather has led to water rationing and even power cuts. Colombia's capital city of Bogotá is rationing water for the first time in decades.

Manuel Rueda

