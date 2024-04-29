The El Niño weather pattern is having devastating effects in South America
Unusually dry weather has led to water rationing and even power cuts. Colombia's capital city of Bogotá is rationing water for the first time in decades.
Unusually dry weather has led to water rationing and even power cuts. Colombia's capital city of Bogotá is rationing water for the first time in decades.
