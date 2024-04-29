Cleanup is underway after deadly tornadoes ripped across parts of Oklahoma
This Weekend, tornadoes ripped through Oklahoma, Iowa and Nebraska. At least four people have died in Oklahoma and the destruction was enormous.
Copyright 2024 NPR
