© 2024 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Get your gift matched when you support NHPR's newsroom initiatives including climate and environmental reporting!

Pulitzer prize finalist Lydia Millet publishes her first nonfiction book

Published April 2, 2024 at 5:11 AM EDT

NPR's Leila Fadel speaks with climate change advocate and novelist Lydia Millet about her first nonfiction book: We Loved It All: A Memory of Life.

Copyright 2024 NPR
Tags
NHPR Books
Related Content

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.