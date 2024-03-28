© 2024 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Make a sustaining gift today to support local journalism!

Baltimore bridge collapse closes the U.S.'s No. 1 port for vehicles

Published March 28, 2024 at 7:19 AM EDT

The Port of Baltimore is the busiest in America for shipments of cars. How will its closure after Tuesday's bridge collapse affect the automotive supply chain?

Copyright 2024 NPR
Tags
NPR National News
Related Content

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.