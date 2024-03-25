© 2024 New Hampshire Public Radio

My Unsung Hero - Kathryn Fumie

Published March 25, 2024 at 4:45 PM EDT

On this week's "My Unsung Hero" from Hidden Brain, after Kathryn Fumie burned her face in a kitchen accident, the EMT on the ride to the hospital helped her feel like everything was going to be ok.

