A look back at Freaknik, Atlanta's iconic HBCU spring break party of the 80s and 90s
A new documentary on Hulu examines Freaknik, which helped put Atlanta's Hip Hop culture on the map but then fizzled out in the late 90s.
Copyright 2024 90.1 WABE
