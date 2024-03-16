© 2024 New Hampshire Public Radio

Multiple people were shot in a Pennsylvania suburb and the shooter remains at large

By Juliana Kim
Published March 16, 2024 at 11:45 AM EDT

Law enforcement officials are responding to a shooting in Falls Township, a Pennsylvania suburb near Trenton, N.J.

Middletown Township Police Department said "several" people were shot and the shooter remains at large.

Police are still determining if the shooting was targeted or random, MTPD said.

Falls Township Police issued a shelter in place and advised residents to "lock all doors and move to a central and secure location away from windows."

Authorities have also asked travelers to avoid visiting the township for the time being.

Falls Township is located near the Pennsylvania-New Jersey border near Trenton. It is also near Sesame Place, a Sesame Street-themed amusement park in Langhorne, Pa. Sesame Place has been ordered to close until further notice.

Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro said he has directed state police to coordinate with local law enforcement.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Juliana Kim
Juliana Kim is a weekend reporter for Digital News, where she adds context to the news of the day and brings her enterprise skills to NPR's signature journalism.
