The shaka could become an official state gesture for Hawaii
NPR's Mary Louise Kelly talks with Hawaiian native Ryan Ozawa about a pair of bills in the state legislature that would make the shaka an official state gesture.
Copyright 2024 NPR
NPR's Mary Louise Kelly talks with Hawaiian native Ryan Ozawa about a pair of bills in the state legislature that would make the shaka an official state gesture.
Copyright 2024 NPR
NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.
Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.