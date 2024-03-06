The Kansas City Chiefs aren't the only ones celebrating a Super Bowl win
Ludacris and Usher took to social media to celebrate their song, "Yeah!" — which they recorded with Lil Jon, and performed at the halftime show.
Copyright 2024 NPR
Ludacris and Usher took to social media to celebrate their song, "Yeah!" — which they recorded with Lil Jon, and performed at the halftime show.
Copyright 2024 NPR
NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.
Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.