Arizona's Kyrsten Sinema retires from Senate
A key player in the Senate's bipartisan negotiations is leaving. In a video, Kyrsten Sinema, the Democrat turned independent senator from Arizona, said she'll retire from the Senate.
Copyright 2024 NPR
A key player in the Senate's bipartisan negotiations is leaving. In a video, Kyrsten Sinema, the Democrat turned independent senator from Arizona, said she'll retire from the Senate.
Copyright 2024 NPR
NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.
Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.