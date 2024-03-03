© 2024 New Hampshire Public Radio

Anthony Kim returns to golf

Published March 3, 2024 at 5:55 PM EST

Professional golfer Anthony Kim made a surprise return to the game this week after a 10-year absence. The golf world has long speculated about why he left, and his sudden return is just as mysterious.

