© 2024 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
LIMITED TIME ONLY: Discounted Pint Glass/Tote Bag Combo at $10 sustaining member level.

Pod Corner: 'Notes From America'

Published March 2, 2024 at 5:31 PM EST

Palestinian-American student Hisham Awartani was shot while visiting family in Vermont over Thanksgiving break. WNYC's Notes From America follows his return to student life at Brown University.

Copyright 2024 NPR
Tags
NPR National News
Related Content

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.