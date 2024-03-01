President Biden has not wavered in his public support for Israel's war
NPR's Steve Inskeep talks with Stephen Walt of the Harvard Kennedy School about President Biden's steadfast support for Israel and its political implications.
Copyright 2024 NPR
NPR's Steve Inskeep talks with Stephen Walt of the Harvard Kennedy School about President Biden's steadfast support for Israel and its political implications.
Copyright 2024 NPR
NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.
Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.