© 2024 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Become a sustaining member and you could win a trip to Barbados!

Fast food chain Wendy's plans to experiment with surge pricing

By Joe Hernandez
Published February 28, 2024 at 5:18 AM EST

Wendy's says it's testing prices that fluctuate based on time of day and demand. The announcement comes as more industries experiment with fluctuating prices.

Copyright 2024 NPR
Joe Hernandez
See stories by Joe Hernandez

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.