NHPR welcomes listeners this March for Open Houses during Morning Edition and All Things Considered

NHPR is excited to host a series of open houses for our listeners this March! These open houses will offer the chance for you to see a live broadcast with Morning Edition host Rick Ganley or All Things Considered host Julia Furukawa. Please register for one or both of these events here.

All Things Considered Open House

Thursday, March 21 from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Go behind the scenes with NHPR’s All Things Considered Host Julia Furukawa. This open house is your opportunity to tour our beautiful studios, record your voice with NHPR producers, enjoy snacks, mingle, and chat with Julia Furukawa and the NHPR reporters and producers who make the show everyday.

The team behind Outside/In will be in attendance to chat with you about the podcast. Learn more about the show below:

"Outside/In is a show where curiosity and the natural world collide. It combines solid reporting and long-form narrative storytelling to bring the outdoors to you wherever you are. You don’t have to be a whitewater kayaker, an obsessive composter, or a conservation biologist to love Outside/In. It’s a show for anyone who has ever been outdoors."

Morning Edition Open House

Friday, March 22 from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.

Go behind the scenes with NHPR’s Morning Edition host Rick Ganley. This open house is your opportunity to tour our beautiful studios,record your voice with NHPR producers, and chat with Rick Ganley and the NHPR reporters and producers who make the show everyday. The team behind Something Wildwill be in attendance to chat with you about the last 25 years of creating the podcast and NHPR's partnerships with the Society for the Protection of New Hampshire Forests and the New Hampshire Audubon that make it all happen. Of course, we'll offer snacks and beverages-- as well as time to mingle with fellow NHPR members.