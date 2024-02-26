© 2024 New Hampshire Public Radio

What we know about the airman who immolated himself in front of the Israeli Embassy

By Quil Lawrence
Published February 26, 2024 at 5:02 PM EST

A 25-year-old active duty U.S. Airman immolated himself in from of the Israeli Embassy in Washington on Sunday to protest the war in Gaza.

Quil Lawrence
Quil Lawrence is a New York-based correspondent for NPR News, covering veterans' issues nationwide. He won a Robert F. Kennedy Award for his coverage of American veterans and a Gracie Award for coverage of female combat veterans. In 2019 Iraq and Afghanistan Veterans of America honored Quil with its IAVA Salutes Award for Leadership in Journalism.
