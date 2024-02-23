China says it plans to send a pair of pandas to the San Diego Zoo this year
China started sending Pandas to the U.S. as a gesture of friendship in 1972. The bears have been a huge draw for the zoos where they've lived.
Copyright 2024 NPR
China started sending Pandas to the U.S. as a gesture of friendship in 1972. The bears have been a huge draw for the zoos where they've lived.
Copyright 2024 NPR
NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.
Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.