© 2024 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Become a sustaining member and you could win a trip to Barbados!

China says it plans to send a pair of pandas to the San Diego Zoo this year

Published February 23, 2024 at 5:49 AM EST

China started sending Pandas to the U.S. as a gesture of friendship in 1972. The bears have been a huge draw for the zoos where they've lived.

Copyright 2024 NPR

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.